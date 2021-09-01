Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,364,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Global Payments by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after buying an additional 75,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $22,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.98. The stock had a trading volume of 37,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.91. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

