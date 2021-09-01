Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 32,802 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,519,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

