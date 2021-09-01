Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 8,160 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.96.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.