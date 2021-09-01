Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 9,211 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,367. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.02 and a 200-day moving average of $361.17. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $207.77 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.