Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,471 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

EWG traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. 70,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,048. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

