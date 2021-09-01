Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 157,640 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,451 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 157,640 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,677 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,049,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 429,223 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 195,352 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the airline’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

