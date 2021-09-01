Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 232,704 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 232,704 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 171,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,313. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

