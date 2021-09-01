Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 72,630 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,630 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,229,000 after acquiring an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $135.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.21. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

