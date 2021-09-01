Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 96,809 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,809 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.01. The stock had a trading volume of 445,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,222. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day moving average is $132.59.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

