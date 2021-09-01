Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,829 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.57. 253,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,615,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

