Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $265.91. The company had a trading volume of 43,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $217.40 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

