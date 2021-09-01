Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 491,300 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 412,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.3 days.

Shares of BBAJF opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

