Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$147.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMO. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$141.61.

BMO traded up C$1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$127.01. 1,366,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,112. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$75.92 and a 12-month high of C$132.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$126.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$119.59. The firm has a market cap of C$82.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

