Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$147.00 at CSFB

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMO. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.38.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$1.85 on Wednesday, hitting C$127.41. The company had a trading volume of 851,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,646. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$75.92 and a 1 year high of C$132.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$126.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$119.59.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

