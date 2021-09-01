Barclays Begins Coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

