Barclays Begins Coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.
Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
