Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Stock Holdings Lifted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 924.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,048 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAPE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 868.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,032.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 94.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of CAPE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 178,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,312. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.58. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

