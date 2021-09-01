Barclays Initiates Coverage on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 97,269 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

