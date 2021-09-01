Barclays Initiates Coverage on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

NYSE:SLG opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

