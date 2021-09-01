Barclays Initiates Coverage on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SUI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

SUI stock opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.49. Sun Communities has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $202.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sun Communities by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Sun Communities by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

