Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Anthony Meeker Sells 2,000 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.25. 239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.