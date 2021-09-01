BASIC Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $36.09 million and $1.68 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00130853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.00852321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049458 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

