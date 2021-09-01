Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 190.65% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

