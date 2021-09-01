Bbva USA Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 85,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

