Bbva USA Buys Shares of 9,799 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,799 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after acquiring an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,251 shares of company stock worth $29,610,354. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.17. The company had a trading volume of 37,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,814. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day moving average is $242.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,517.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.13.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.