Bbva USA Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $1,223,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

AON traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $287.51. 13,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.92 and its 200-day moving average is $244.55. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $288.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.