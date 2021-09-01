Bbva USA Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,764 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.22. 173,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,336,771. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $412.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

