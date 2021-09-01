Bbva USA Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bbva USA bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.47. 32,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,966. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.16. The company has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

