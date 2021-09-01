Bbva USA Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.08. 19,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

