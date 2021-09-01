Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.32. 228,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

