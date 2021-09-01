Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 19,540 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

NYSE:A traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $175.24. 26,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average is $139.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

