Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 52,378 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. 2,065,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,500,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

