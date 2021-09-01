Bbva USA Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.42. 16,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,320. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

