Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s share price was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 7.46 and last traded at 7.46. Approximately 3,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,080,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.73.

BODY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.