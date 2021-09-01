BeatzCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and $11.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00067410 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

