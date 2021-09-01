Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $251.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.05 and a 200 day moving average of $246.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $278,429. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

