BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Down 3.4%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) was down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61. Approximately 1,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 351,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

