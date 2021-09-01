BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Down 3.4%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61. 1,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 351,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

