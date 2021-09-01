Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Libertas Partners upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,521 ($46.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,325.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,395.05. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

