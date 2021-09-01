BENQI Trading Down 41% Over Last Week (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $53.48 million and $15.97 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BENQI has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00135178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00161937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.17 or 0.07468615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,497.97 or 1.00358914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00822847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.15 or 0.01008081 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

