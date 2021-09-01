Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises about 0.8% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burney Co. owned about 0.20% of Berry Global Group worth $17,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after buying an additional 641,475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 209,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.06. 824,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,272. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

