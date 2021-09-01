BetProtocol (BEPRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $179,662.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00131114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.21 or 0.00853265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049422 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

