BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($32.58).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,242.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,200.74. The company has a market capitalization of £114.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

