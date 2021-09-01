BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 13,266 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 108.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,765. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.21 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

