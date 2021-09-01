BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 41,609 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,609 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

CFG traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $43.12. 98,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,258. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.