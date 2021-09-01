BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.13% of PotlatchDeltic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,800. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

