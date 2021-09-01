BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.14% of Meritage Homes worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,979,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTH traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

