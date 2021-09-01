BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,083 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. 993,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,146,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $255.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.