BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 8,063 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.79. 44,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,951. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.03. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. Magna International’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

