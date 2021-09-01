BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 84,622 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 84,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.13% of PotlatchDeltic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

PCH traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.65. 5,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.