BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 32,043 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock worth $487,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,626. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

